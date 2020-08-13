Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Will Battle Back happen?







As we prepare for tonight’s all-new Big Brother 22 All-Stars episode, there are a couple of things worth wondering.

Let’s kick things off here with the following — who is going to be evicted at the end of the episode. It’s going to be Keesha, and it doesn’t feel like it’s going to be that hard of a decision for people to make. There has been a tiny bit of campaigning from Keesha, but that is the operative word here: Tiny. She just hasn’t put forth the sort of effort that is needed in order to ensure that she sticks around over someone in Kevin who has shown a real desire to fight for his spot in the game.

Now, let’s get into the other big question: Whether or not there could conceivably be some sort of Battle Back competition. We know that personally, we’d love to see something like that happen. There is a lot of fun that comes via getting a chance to see them! However, there isn’t enough evidence to say 100% that there is going to be one. The biggest thing that we have as support for the twist is simply that Janelle noted last night that production wants to keep people until around mid-September.

What does this mean? It could mean that they are storing people for some sort of Battle Back … or that they could just be doing what they can in order to have insurance policies. If a player is removed for whatever reason, they could have a potential replacement; or, they could just be using players as an insurance policy if they decide to have a Battle Back down the road. We have seen people sequestered in past seasons after evictions who were never used for anything, so you can’t take anything with 100% certainty … at least not yet.

We’ll see if there is some other sort of announcement about this a little bit later.

Do you want there to be a Battle Back Competition?

