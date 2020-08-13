Grey’s Anatomy season 17: The current state of DeLuca, Meredith







As we prepare for Grey’s Anatomy season 17 to premiere this fall, there are obviously a lot of different things to anticipate. At the top of the list is of course how the show is going to handle the modern-day health crisis, but then also some current events. After that, you can start to focus in some specific characters … and we know that Meredith and DeLuca are going to be on that list.

So what’s going to happen for these two characters moving forward? There have been some romantic highs and lows throughout the past couple of seasons for them, but unfortunately we don’t think we are entering this season with the two of them in an altogether-stable place. There’s also someone else at play now in Dr. Cormac Hayes, who seems to have an interest in Meredith, as well.

Based on what Giacomo Gianniotti had to say to Entertainment Tonight, he made it clear that Cormac could be more of a serious contender for Meredith’s heart than he ever was before:

“In the beginning… I think it was clear he was having a hard time getting his foot in the door in that triangle … “And by the end of it, because of DeLuca’s mental health, he really did not do any great favors for himself or for Meredith in terms of their relationship, leading [Cormac] to be much more desirable and stable and more of a compatible partner.”

We don’t think that Grey’s Anatomy will be rushing to give you a result of this storyline, either. Patience is going to be a virtue as we wait for answers … it’ll have to be when there are so many different things going on.

