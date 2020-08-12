Lucifer season 5: Tom Ellis discusses playing new character Michael







When Lucifer season 5 premieres on Netflix later this month, you’re going to have a chance to see Tom Ellis play the title character … but that’s not it. One of the big surprises to come out of the promotional material for this season is that he is also taking on the role of Michael. We know that there is a family connection here, but also a great deal of mystery. Nothing is 100% clear about why he’s on Earth, and what he stands to gain from potentially impersonating his brother.

Want some more news on Lucifer in video form? Then be sure to check out the latest below! Once you do just that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have some further news soon enough…

What we can at least say is this: Michael is going to bring a lot of chaos to the show, and will certainly mix things up for people hoping to see something exciting from Tom. This is definitely a challenge that he, personally, was ready to embrace. Speaking in a new interview with Backstage, here is what he had to say on the subject:

It was a new challenge to me, that’s for sure. What I realized is that I’ve played Lucifer for five years; it’s very easy for me to step in and out of Lucifer’s skin. Playing a new character—it messed with my head a little bit. For a long time, I felt like a fraud to my friends and colleagues. But it was nice to think about a different character for a while. I had a certain set of rules that I had to work in. We’re always set up against time when we’re shooting. There’s so much to pack in, and we don’t have a lot of time. So in terms of Lucifer and Michael being different, I had to go old-school in that and figure out physicality and voice and how a character walks, as opposed to any sort of transformative prosthetics.

For Tom, we can imagine that it had to be rather fun having to jump between roles … but also challenging. If you are an actor on a long-running series, isn’t this something you want to tackle?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lucifer right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to Tom Ellis on Lucifer season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some more news related to the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







