Outlander: Caitriona Balfe’s gin; how long is Diana Gabaldon excerpt?







Welcome to another edition of Outlander notes! We’re back with another great round of stories, and this time around, we begin with Caitriona Balfe.

It’s been months now since Balfe first announced her upcoming gin beverage, and we finally have a new suggestion that it could be coming before too long. Just check out the post on Twitter below! You can see the Forget Me Not branding front and center, plus a cameo from Caitriona’s famed cat Eddie! There are so many tie-ins to Outlander in here, whether it be the name itself or even cats, given how popular Adso was back in season 5.

Want other news on Outlander in video form? Then be sure to watch our take on what could be coming next below! After you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some further insight and view our series playlist.

We’re sure that there will be plenty of people out there interested in trying Balfe’s new gin once it comes out — the Outlander spirits world is buzzing already thanks to Sam Heughan’s Sassenach whisky. We’ll give you some more information here once we hear it.

As for some Diana Gabaldon news – We wrote yesterday about how there will be a tease for her upcoming Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone in the upcoming Outlander season 5 Collector’s Edition Blu-Ray — read more about that here. Now, we’re getting a sense as to how long said excerpt is going to be.

In a post on Twitter, Diana noted that the excerpt will probably be around nine pages — definitely nothing to sneeze at! It’s enough of a preview to make the purchase worthwhile for those on the fence; yet, we hardly think that it’s going to give away the story for the entire book. There is no particular date yet for Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, but hopefully more information will be coming before too long.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now on Outlander, including further information on the future plus the PaleyFest panel

Of course, we welcome all thoughts on this story at the bottom of this article — meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







