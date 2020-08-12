Power Book II: Ghost video: Go behind the scenes with the cast!







Are you ready to check out Power Book II: Ghost arrive on Starz? The first episode is airing in under a month’s time, and early indications are that it’s going to be all sorts of fantastic.

In the video below, you can see Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton, and then newcomers Mary J. Blige and Method Man all discuss their roles in the upcoming spin-off. It’s a follow-up to everything that you saw on the flagship show and of course, with that comes anticipation … a lot of anticipation. Everyone is going to be psyched to see what the producers choose to do with this new world and how they make it feel similar to Book I, but still different and exciting.

One of the things that we can say with some confidence here is that this spin-off will show a different side to Tariq. Rainey mentions that within this, you will understand further why his character is the way that he is, and we’re looking forward to getting to see that. You will find him within this episode working at being a student, but also trying to raise the necessary funds in order to ensure that he can free his mother from prison. There are a lot of different things that are on his plate, but seeing him work to figure this out is just a part of what’s going to make this show so exciting.

If you want action and drama aplenty, there’s a good chance you’ll find it here.

We’ve been waiting to drop this since last Fall! Here’s a behind the scenes look to get you ready for the epic premiere of Power Book II: Ghost, premiering September 6 on STARZ. #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/KXDbZ1acOd — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) August 12, 2020

