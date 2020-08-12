NCIS season 18, Blue Bloods season 11 could have new perspective







We know that NCIS season 18 and Blue Bloods season 11 are very much in the works already. What else do we know at the moment? That there could be a very different sort of advisement going down behind the scenes.

Want some more news when it comes to NCIS in video form? Then check out our thoughts on Gibbs and Sloane below! Once you do just that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have some other news coming up soon…

According to a new report from TVLine, CBS Television Studios has teamed up with 21CP Solutions, described as a “law enforcement and public safety advisory group,” in order to consult with the writing teams on all of the NCIS shows, plus Blue Bloods and all of their other shows themed around police, crime, and legal matters. The advisers from the group are built up of former law enforcement officials, plus lawyers, community thought leaders in police reform and public safety, and scholars within the world of civil rights. The idea here is that this group will be able to help to offer advice on stories that better reflect the real world and the complicated relationship between police and populace.

Following the events of this summer, police-based television series have come under a heightened sense of pressure in order to ensure that they are not out to strictly glamorize officers and demonize those at the center of certain stories. We’re sure already that Blue Bloods will tackle social justice head-on given that they have at many other points in the past; the specifics, of course, are ones that probably will be reported on further down the road.

Hopefully, all of the shows mentioned here will premiere in the fall, but the specifics still remain to be seen.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS now!

What do you think about Blue Bloods, NCIS, and other shows getting this added focus and attention?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







