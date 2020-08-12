World of Dance season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC? The latest







Is World of Dance renewed for a season 5 at NBC, or should we expect to see the series canceled? Within this article, we break it down further…

At the moment, we should start things off with this: There is no firm decision at the moment when it comes to a season 5. We’re nonetheless confident that there’s going to be another season, but the powers-that-be at the network are taking their time. Total viewership for this season was actually up versus the one before, as the show probably benefited to some extent from airing after America’s Got Talent much of the time. There is a viability to this format and it’s found a way to establish an audience, even though there are a ton of other reality competition shows that are out there.

Of course, the renewal chances for World of Dance are aided further by the fact that Jennifer Lopez is such a big name and obviously, it would make some sense for NBC to want to keep her on board.

Ultimately, we think a decision will be made here over the coming months, and there really isn’t any hurry for another season to be filmed. It would be hard to do that during the next few months during the current health crisis, but it’s possible things could be a little bit better in the new year. We just have to take a wait-and-see approach given how uncertain just about everything in the world is at the moment.

If the show is renewed, we’re crossing our fingers for a premiere date in the summer of 2021 — we know a lot of people look towards World of Dance as a way to get escapism from the outside world. There is a lot of art and storytelling presented through a lot of routines.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to World of Dance

Do you want to see World of Dance renewed for a season 5 at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to get some more news on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







