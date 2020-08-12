Agents of SHIELD season 8: Why isn’t it happening at ABC?







As we await the Agents of SHIELD series finale arriving on ABC tonight, it’s fair to wonder: Why is this season the end? Why can’t we get a season 8 at some point down the road?

We should start things off here by noting this: We certainly wish that there was a chance to have more of this story! One of the things that we’ve seen from Agents of SHIELD over the years is a constant evolution. It’s just gotten better and better as time has gone on, and we know that there are other subjects, ideas, and twists that the producers could bring to the table if there was an opportunity to do so. We’re just not in a position where that is happening.

It seems like for a while, the writing was on the wall for the series at ABC. While we would love more of the series if given the opportunity, it felt that the original plan for the show was for it to end with season 5. We’re lucky to get two more seasons beyond that, but we’re not going to be getting any more. The ratings just don’t dictate it. They have been falling slowly and surely over the years, and this season is averaging only a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic, a decline from this past season — and the continuance of a trend. This show costs a pretty penny to make and because of that, ABC wouldn’t keep it on forever. Its long run can be attributed, in part, to the positive relationship between ABC and Marvel.

Rather than getting an Agents of SHIELD season 8, the thing that we’re a little more hopeful to have at the moment is some sort of appearance from one of these characters on another Marvel show down the road. Maybe a series that happens over at Disney+?

