Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: The state of the eviction (day 8)







Tomorrow night on Big Brother 22 All-Stars, we’re going to have a chance to feature the first eviction of the show. So, who is the house leaning towards keeping in the game?

At the moment, we wish that there was more going on when it comes to drama. Kevin seems to have the advantage in staying in the game over fellow nominee Keesha, especially since there doesn’t seem to be much campaigning on the part of Keesha to stay. A part of her strategy seems to be laying low and trying not to make waves, but in doing this, she’s been hurt on two fronts.

1. She hasn’t done much to distance herself from Janelle – There are people who directly associate her with Janelle and because of that, getting rid of her is perceived as getting rid of one of Janelle’s numbers. Because Keesha isn’t talking to others enough, they think that she may not want to work with them.

2. Does Keesha want to be there? – We think that she does, but there is a human part of the game that comes into play here. If these people think that Kevin really wants to be there more, they will do what they can in order to keep him around. They could come back to regret it, but Kevin for now has simply done a whole lot more.

Remember this, though — it’s Wednesday! There is still a lot of time for things to shift and change based on the campaigns. Yet, for now Janelle and Kaysar really seem like the whole people 100% in Keesha’s corner — Christmas also likes her, but she’s going to be aware that the numbers just aren’t there to support her.

