Yellowstone season 3 posts best viewer total since the premiere







The latest Yellowstone season 3 ratings are in, and they continue to show yet again just how successful the series is this summer.

Just look at the latest live numbers for a good sense of what we’re talking about here. After all, this past Sunday’s episode ended up drawing 3.83 million viewers, the best total since the premiere managed to post more than 4 million viewers. Isn’t that impressive? It’s another reminder of just how loyal this show’s following is.

Think about it this way — Yellowstone season 3 is managing to do something that very few other shows are during this climate. Not only is it generating big viewership, but it is encouraging people to watch television live. Think about it this way — how many other series are finding a way in order to make that happen?

Clearly, the ratings stability throughout the season proves that the Paramount Network made the right decision in airing Yellowstone season 3 on Sunday nights rather than Wednesdays, and we do still think there is a good chance that it will stay there for season 4. Is it possible that season 4 could generate even better numbers than season 3? At the moment, it feels almost foolish to suggest that this won’t happen given what we’ve seen so far.

There are two more episodes of Yellowstone coming this season, so we’ll see what happens when it comes to the story — and, of course, the ratings at the same time. Let’s hope for some great things and that the show ends (for now) in the most dramatic way possible…

