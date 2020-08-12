Supernatural season 15 spoilers: ‘Adjustments’ made to series finale







Supernatural season 15 is returning to production for its final episodes a little bit later this fall, and we know that there is a lot to look forward to. There will be twists, there will be surprises, and you have to be prepared for all sorts of emotion.

Also, it seems as though there are going to be a few changes that needed to be made because of matters related to the real world. Speaking (via Entertainment Weekly) during a Zoom voting-themed call with his co-stars, Senator Cory Booker, and Texas senatorial candidate MJ Hegar, here is what Jensen Ackles had to say:

There have been some adjustments made from the scripts that we were going to shoot in March to the scripts that we’re shooting now. We’ve had to accommodate a pandemic.

Will these changes be big when it comes to the story? We have a hard time imagining that the health crisis is going to dictate the events of the scripts, but it may have impacted heavily the way in which certain scenes are shot. That may mean having to reduce group scenes or the proximity of certain characters to one another. Even though Supernatural may be filming in a place in Vancouver that is a little bit more stable amidst the global health crisis, there are still a lot of accommodations that have to be made. Safety comes first.

Ultimately, we are prepared to see Supernatural season 15 return with all-new episodes when we get around to this fall — there is no specific date as of yet, but this is one of the few established, scripted shows that exists on the traditional schedule. Jensen’s co-star Jared Padalecki will be moving quickly from this show over to Walker, the reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger.

Let’s just hope that this Supernatural finale really celebrates this incredible 15-year journey for the cast, the crew, and of course the fans.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Supernatural right now

What do you think is going to happen over the course of the Supernatural series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







