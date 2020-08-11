The 100 season 7 episode 16: Series finale title reportedly revealed







The 100 season 7 episode 16 is going to be the final episode of the series … and that comes with an especially epic title.

According to a new report from SpoilerTV, the series finale is going to be titled “The Last War.” That isn’t exactly the most surprising title, but it is one that bears a certain degree of significance for a multitude of different reasons. for starters, it is the implication that this is the “last” war as opposed to something that will be ongoing after the series ends.

Of course, the idea that this is the “last” war may just be an implication that our heroes lose … but we’d prefer to take a little bit more of an optimistic approach to it. There is a high probability that there will be some more death that transpires. Also, there is a chance that we could see even more worlds or some of these characters finding more of a permanent place to call home … or at least so we hope.

Following this episode of The 100, our hope is that there’s going to be a whole lot more of the show coming in the form of a prequel but, for the time being, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. We do think that the network will talk a lot about it, but as you would imagine, there are a lot of different variables and things at play at the moment. Think in terms of the health crisis, The CW’s current fall schedule being delayed, and also whether or not network executives like the concept of the new series.

Hopefully, there will be a little bit more news in general on the subject over the next couple of months.

