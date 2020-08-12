Greenleaf series finale: How did the Grace’s journey conclude?







The Greenleaf series finale arrived on OWN Tuesday night, and in a lot of ways it ended similar to how it all began. We had a car ride, the family gates, and Grace realizing the extent of her journey. It’s over and in some ways it’s full-circle, but everyone comes away from it with something new in their hearts. This is undeniably powerful and it’s impact is going to be felt for quite some time.

Is it possible that Grace Greenleaf eventually heads back to that family estate? Sure, but she recognizes now that her work there is done. She has a different calling now and that looks to be what she is now approaching. There are so many opportunities that await her and she is ready to take some of those on. It sounds as though Darius could accompany her there (she seemed rather fond of that word choice), and Sophia and Zora could eventually be a part of that world, as well.

For the most part, though, this finale was more about remembering Bishop and the path forward at the church that it was establishing closure for some of the major characters. Lady Mae seems ready to step into Bishop’s old position, as she delivered a rousing sermon in front of the congregation about being renewed and feeling whole again. Meanwhile, it also seems as though Cavalry will continue to be tied to the family and not Harmony and Hope. This was an episode of remembrance and of people finding their place. AJ found a sense of inner peace and a chance at a future; meanwhile, it seems as though Charity no longer questions her role. This is a worthy end to a worthy series, even if we do find ourselves wanting more.

