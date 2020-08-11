Greenleaf season 6: Why isn’t it happening at OWN?







Following tonight’s big finale, it makes some sense that there would be a demand for Greenleaf in the future. Why wouldn’t we want a season 6? This is a beloved show with a great cast, and you can argue that there are a lot of different things that could be done moving forward.

Yet, sometimes a show just reaches a natural conclusion, and that seems to have been the case here. The OWN drama had a fantastic run over the past several years, but sometimes, good things just have to come to an end. We get the sense that five seasons was the plan for this show — that way, viewers are left wanting so much more.

Of course, the good news at the moment is this — Greenleaf isn’t quite done as a franchise. There is a spin-off that has already been discussed, and in a lot of ways, that can function as a season 6. A lot of the characters on this series could come back, but we imagine that they won’t all be a main focus. The earliest that we would expect a spin-off to premiere is 2021, but given all of the uncertainty that is going on in the real world right now, it’s hard to really bank on anything 100%.

Above all else, we need the central themes of Greenleaf to be here no matter when the show returns. Think in terms of faith, family, and people caring for each other no matter what. These resonate with so many people out there.

