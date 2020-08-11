NCIS: New Orleans season 7: When will filming kick off?







We know that we’re going to be waiting a little while still to get NCIS: New Orleans season 7, but we are happy to get a little bit more news on the subject now.

Per a new report coming in via TVLine, filming for the CBS crime procedural could be coming in at some point in either late August or early September — clearly, some of the details haven’t been super-finalized yet, but that’s okay. You want to take your time in order to ensure that everyone is safe and a-okay. Television shows all over the country are starting to ask themselves these questions as to whether or not to go back to work — herein lies your reminder that more often than not, the cautious approach is going to be the best one.

If the NCIS spin-off can get back into production at some point later this month, then that does open the door potentially for a premiere date in October or early November. It does take a little bit of time to film and turn around episodes, so we have a hard time imagining that it is going to happen at a pace that is any faster than this.

So while we know that NCIS: New Orleans is planning to address the global health crisis in some shape or form, we do have to wonder a lot of other questions. Take, for example, whether or not any other current events will make it into the show and if there will be a time jump after the premiere — an episode that will be set in some of the earlier days of the pandemic. These are things that the vast majority of shows out there are wrestling with in some shape or form.

