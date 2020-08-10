World of Dance video: MDC 3 perform epic semi-finals routine







There is a new episode of World of Dance airing on NBC Tuesday night, and judging from the latest sneak peek below, the semi-finals are going to be all sorts of awesome.

In the video below, you can see another epic, beautiful routine from MDC 3 set to “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell. It’s emotional, powerful, and it brings you just about everything that you could want from a routine like this. There is such a storytelling quality to their work, one where you get a sense as to where things stand even though there is also a little bit of room left for interpretation as well. Then there’s also the technical quality of the routine, which we would argue once more is on another level. Even though the song itself is very slow insofar as the tempo goes, there is a quickness and intensity to how they move.

We know that MDC 3 isn’t necessarily revolutionizing the contemporary-dance world by having three members, but there is still something rare about it on television. We don’t see it presented all that much, so we do still find something rather refreshing about it in this particular medium. You can do so many different lifts and moves in a trio that you just aren’t able to even think about in a more typical routine.

Now, here is where we post the obligatory reminder that World of Dance should really shake things up a little bit when it comes to how they showcase the judges. How about rather than cutting away from the performance, they just show them and let them speak at the very end? That just makes a little bit more sense in the end.

