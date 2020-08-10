The Titan Games season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at NBC?







As we prepare for tonight’s finale, it makes some sense for the question to be asked: Will The Titan Games season 3 happen? Is this something to cross our fingers for? Within this article, we’re going to do our best to break all of this down and then some.

At the moment, we should star this article off by noting that there is no official world on the future of the Dwayne Johnson-hosted show. We think there’s a good chance it will come back, but nothing is 100% official as of yet. Season 2 was filmed prior to the onset of the global health crisis, so at least it had a chance to air a lot of episodes without having to worry about things getting cut off midway through. The production schedule for a season 3 should be flexible, so there is plenty of time to get it together — and therefore, no reason to rush things along due to a pandemic. Johnson is a busy man, and that may have a role to play here as well.

In terms of the ratings, we’d classify the numbers for season 2 as solid. A 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and more than 3.8 million live viewers a week is a nice showing for an unscripted show in the summer, and we think that Johnson’s star power goes a long way. NBC would likely want to remain in business with him, and if the show comes back next summer, it would likely have a better timeslot companion in American Ninja Warrior, which did not happen this year as according to plan. (There are some episodes coming for it, but it’s probably going to look and feel different — and it’s certainly later than usual.)

Hopefully, we’ll hear more on the future of The Titan Games over the next few weeks, but we don’t get the sense that NBC is in that much of a hurry.

Related News – Be sure to get some more insight right now on The Titan Games

Do you want to see The Titan Games season 3 happen on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to also stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







