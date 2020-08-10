The Boys season 2 spoilers: See first photo of Lamplighter







With The Boys season 2 finally premiering on Amazon next month, the series has presented another look at one of its central characters.

So with that in mind, prepare to meet Lamplighter! Today, it was revealed that the former star of The Following and other shows will be appearing across season 2 as the aforementioned character, pictured above. He is someone who was a previous member of the Seven prior to his mysterious departure. His exit eventually led to the debut of Starlight last season. Also, he has a connection to The Boys, as well, from the past. There’s a lot that is going on with this character, so who knows what sort of impact he is going to have within the story itself?

In a statement (per TVLine), here is some of what executive producer/showrunner Eric Kripke had to say about the hiring:

“We were thrilled that Shawn — who is, let’s be honest, an OG superhero — wanted to play the crucial part of Lamplighter … He brings so much depth, menace, and world-weary humanity to this former member of the Seven. And Shawn is a really good guy. We’re grateful to have him join our bloody little family.”

The Boys season 2 is going to serve as a nice expansion-of-sorts to the world that we saw established last season. There are going to be some other new arrivals (think in terms of new Seven member Stormfront), and significant evolution for characters like Hughie and Starlight. If you did enjoy season 1, there’s a good chance you will appreciate what is offered here, as well.

