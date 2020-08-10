CSI revival: Could William Petersen and Jorja Fox return?







In the event that you did not know already, there is a CSI revival that is being considered behind the scenes at CBS. It hasn’t quite been confirmed, but it does seem like there is significant movement towards making it happen — at the very least as an event series.

So what do we know at the moment? Per a new report from TVLine, William Petersen and Jorja Fox would potentially reprise their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, and would then be joined by a number of new characters. It’s an interesting move to simply reboot a lot of the cast as opposed to just bringing on board a flurry of new characters, but we understand somewhat the idea of showing a new generation here alongside some familiar faces.

The original CSI was of course an enormous pop-culture phenomenon during its time on CBS, and it went on to spawn spin-offs set in New York and Miami. The flagship eventually went off the air with a movie event, but it always felt inevitable that a new version of the show would be considered. Just remember that the ratings for CSI itself proved to be fantastic during most of its run, and even the revival itself managed to generate a good bit of viewership.

Even if this is a limited series, at the same time it could bleed into something more. We just have to take a fairly-patient approach to the new version of the series, starting of course with seeing this revival actually getting a series order. CBS has a number of other priorities to focus on at the moment, with one of the biggest ones being just getting its fall schedule together. Just remember at the moment that there is a lot that they have to take on there, given the vast majority of their shows are not in production at the moment.

