Power Book II: Ghost spoilers: Series boss teases Monet, Davis







We know that there is plenty of excitement out there when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost, and there is a good reason for it. The series is coming to Starz nest month, and it is going to be stuffed full of familiar faces. Think along the lines of Tariq St. Patrick, his mother Tasha, and Cooper Saxe.

Yet, we also know that there are a couple of high-profile familiar faces in here, as well. These are people in Monet (Mary J. Blige) and Davis (Method Man) who were teased on Twitter by executive producer Courtney A. Kemp below. Check out some more insight all about them below.

Monet – She’s one of the most powerful people within the New York drug enterprise, and we know that she is very-much great within the business world. We know that she is going to come across Tariq as he tries to fund his mom’s legal case. She could be a resource for Michael Rainey Jr.’s character … but then also a threat.

Davis – This is the attorney who Tariq is going to try to hire. He is, by far, one of the best people that he could have in his corner. Of course, the money is the problem. We don’t foresee this being the sort of guy who is just going to compromise for the sake of doing so. Tariq is going to have to work hard to take advantage of some of his services.

Hey Power fans! It has been my great honor to work with and write for these two legends. I can’t wait for you to get to know their characters in GHOST. Can Tariq trust them? Can they trust Tariq? More will be revealed September 6. #PowerGhost @maryjblige @methodman pic.twitter.com/VwAkmTZJsA — Courtney A. Kemp (@CourtneyKemp) August 8, 2020

