





Yellowstone season 3 episode 8 delivered quite the surprise in the closing seconds; it's the return of a familiar face!

We’ll admit that it’s been a long time since we saw Walker on the show. The former ranch-hand was basically exiled by Kayce back in season 2 — but at the time, Kayce was told to take him out to the “train station.” This is otherwise known as killing him. Kayce decided not to do it, with the idea that someday, he would bring him back when he was running the ranch. This was him doing what he could in order to stick his neck out for Walker … but he probably assumed that nobody was going to catch wind of him along the way.

Here is where some of the bad news for Kayce comes in, as Walker was spotted by Lloyd and Rip at the bar before the end credits. This is something that could easily change perception of Kayce around the ranch, and spark off in a number of different ways. Can he be trusted anymore? Is he too soft? It’s also a problem here just because Rip and Beth are going to be getting married, and you gotta think the tension between Rip and a soon-to-be in-law is not the sort of thing that anyone would want in this particular scenario.

It remains to be seen if Rip and Lloyd are going to have any conversation at all with Walker — if they do, maybe they can get to the bottom of what really happened. All of a sudden, things are more interesting than ever!

