The 100 season 7 spoilers: How Shiedheda’s journey continues







If there is one thing that we know at the moment about Shiedheda on The 100 season 7, it is this: It’s a character who means business. Russell is not exactly Russell anymore, and with this Dark Commander now in power, just about anything can happen at the end of the day. We know that he’s dangerous, but beyond just that we also recognize that Shiedheda relishes the danger and the chaos that he creates.

Oh, and of course things are going to get worse long before they ever get better. He’s going to have a plan, with of course seizing power being at the top of his priority list. In speaking on this further to TVLine, here is some of what JR Bourne had to say on the subject:

He’s going to continue having fun gaining power and support, especially because they took the chip out of his head. His need and desire to gain that support and gain that power to become Commander again is back, and he’s going to have a lot more fun this time. He gains more freedom in his choices, and he just doesn’t see himself losing. Even when our heroes present a wall or an obstacle that might throw him off his game a little bit, he revels in it. Bring it on, bring it on, bring it on. He wants to die honorably.

We have to imagine that Bourne is having a field day when it comes to this role — mostly because of the fact that it allows him to do so many different things. We wouldn’t be surprised if he is here through at least most of the remainder of the series, since it allows him to be at the source of all sorts of conflict. It’s going to be hard to introduce too many more villains along the way at this point.

