Stargirl season 2 premiere date hopes for Brec Bassinger, cast







Following this week’s big finale, it feels like this is when the important question needs to be asked here: What will the Stargirl season 2 premiere date be? Within this piece, we’ll do our best to break that down, including the wide array of variables involved here.

Let’s kick things off here by getting some of the good news out of the way, starting of course with this: You don’t have to worry about whether or not there will be another season of Stargirl. Earlier this summer, the news was confirmed that the Brec Bassinger-led comic-book series will be back, albeit with a twist: It will be a CW exclusive. We do have concerns that the budget will be smaller and that the story could feel different, but those are things we can focus on down the road. For now, we’re going to continue to cross our fingers and hope that the show will look and feel relatively similar. (For those curious, we’re not altogether hopeful about the future of DC Universe, which was the original home for Stargirl.)

Now, let’s go ahead and move into the next important question: When it could actually premiere. There is no confirmed premiere date at the moment, but you won’t be seeing the series come on for quite some time still. One of the principal reasons for this is the oh-so-simple fact that The CW’s programming for the fall was already delayed until 2021, meaning that Stargirl may also be airing later than planned. It’s probably not going to start filming season 2 until 2021, so a summer premiere is the earliest we can hope for. It will be some time before too many specific details are announced.

Yet, for the time being, let’s just rejoice in the fact that there will be some more Stargirl news coming before too much longer.

