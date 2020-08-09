Outlander season 6: Could another panel event happen this year?







Late last week, we were treated to a chance to get some actual scoop on the subject of Outlander season 6 — and it’s definitely something we welcome! Sure, we didn’t get a cornucopia of brand-new details, but at the same time, it was just nice to see everyone back together again! The only other time we imagine this happening over the next couple of months is if filming actually does resume in Scotland.

So is this going to be it when it comes to Outlander-related panels over the course of the next several months? For the time being, we have to think that it could be. With the show hopefully entering production before too long, there’s no real incentive for the cast and producers to do any more. Their presence at the virtual PaleyFest this month mostly served the purpose of making up for a panel they couldn’t do earlier this year. If there is nothing to promote, we don’t foresee there being all that much of a reason to see the group together again.

We do think that we could see some video footage of the cast back together this year, but it’s likely to be some sort of cast reunion at the start of filming. Or, in the event that Outlander is renewed for a season 7, we could see some sort of cast announcement to share the good news. We don’t know if that will happen this year, but it’s something that we’ll continue to cross our fingers for and hope for the best!

