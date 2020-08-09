Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, August 9?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight? Within this article, we of course come bearing more details for Sunday, August 9.

As many of you out there know at this point, Last Week Tonight tends to operate somewhat with a revolving-door sort of schedule. You get a couple of new episodes, a repeat, and then a couple of new episodes. It can be somewhat all over the place when it comes to the schedule.

For the sake of this week, the news is far from great — there is no new episode of John Oliver’s series, as confirmed by the show’s official Twitter tonight. (We do still love how much the show continues to promote Marble League, which they random decided to sponsor in a segment on the show earlier this season.) Rest assured, though, that the wait won’t be a particularly long one, given that there are plans for there to be another new episode on August 16.

Is this going to end up being the right week to take a hiatus? At the moment, we’re starting to think that it could be. Joe Biden has yet to pick a running mate and because of that, there’s a little bit of time that can be spent here on this subject whenever the announcement is made. In terms of some other stuff from the political realm, let’s face it — there are always going to be headlines. That’s something that we’ve got a pretty clear sense of at this point.

Of course, we’ll have more updates in due time. To go along with some of the latest headlines, we’re sure that some of the extended main segments are going to still remain a priority. These, as you know, are likely going to continue being about a wide array of different subjects.

We’re down to the last four competitions in Marble League 2020! And you can watch the high jump event tonight at 11:02pm! It airs in the afternoon, but we don’t have a new show tonight, so we thought watching at 11:02 would make it feel like we're, y'know, together. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) August 9, 2020

