Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston reprising ninth Doctor for audio series







Christopher Eccleston did a brilliant job as the Ninth Doctor on Doctor Who — in a lot of ways, he’s responsible for kicking off the franchise’s reboot! However, he didn’t play the character all that long and after that, he hasn’t been altogether interested in revisiting the role.

Yet, that is changing now — Eccleston will be back for a new series of audio adventures put on by Big Finish. This will be a series of twelve full-cast audio adventures, which will be released across four different box sets starting in the spring of 2021. It’s an exciting endeavor — audio entertainment is more and more prevalent these days, but beyond just that, it could get the actor back into the series’ fold in a big way. We hope that someday, we could see the Ninth Doctor on-screen again. Wouldn’t he be a great fit to appear in a 60th anniversary special or something?

Want more news when it comes to Doctor Who in video form? Then be sure to watch the latest below! After you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our series playlist for more.

In a statement, here is what Christopher himself had to say about returning to this world:

After 15 years, it will be exciting to revisit the Ninth Doctor’s world, bringing back to life a character I love playing.

Big Finish chairman Jason Haigh-Ellery added the following:

“I first talked to Christopher about returning to the role of the Doctor at a fan convention in February this year. Christopher said he was enjoying meeting the fans and was pleased that his Doctor was remembered so fondly.

“I am so pleased that Christopher has decided to return to the role with us – and I’m excited to welcome him to the Big Finish family as we discover the new adventures of the Ninth Doctor.”

Doctor Who season 13, which still stars Jodie Whittaker, could premiere at some point in 2021, as well.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who right now

What do you think about Christopher Eccleston returning to the Doctor Who world?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around to get some more updates on the series. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







