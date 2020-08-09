The 100 season 7: Is another hiatus coming this summer?







Following the recent hiatus that we had when it comes to getting The 100 season 7 episodes, we were hoping that there would be no more breaks.

With that being said, though, we come now bearing some rather unfortunate news. While there is a new episode airing on Tuesday and then also a week after that, you’re not going to see a continuous stream of new episodes following it. There is currently no new episode scheduled for August 26, hence the show taking a one-week break.

So why take a break like this so late in the season? Odds are, it has a thing or two to do with The CW wanting to stretch out the season for as long as possible. We get that. remember that the network doesn’t have much of a fall schedule other than the remaining episodes of Supernatural and some various imports. They have to find some other shows to put on the air! We don’t think that the series is going to run deep into fall, but we will at least see it in September.

As to what we’re going to see over the course of the remaining episodes, we’re hoping to have a chance to see all of the major characters reunite and try to prepare for some final showdowns. Our hope is that at least the majority of the characters are going to make it through in one piece, and that they have a chance to have a proper future. After everything that these characters have gone through, is that really too much to ask? We don’t think so.

Hopefully, we’ll have some details about some other upcoming The 100 episodes over the coming weeks … there’s a lot that needs to be addressed!

