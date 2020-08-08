Why is Greg Vaughan leaving Days of Our Lives after so many years?







Why is Greg Vaughan choosing to depart Days of Our Lives after so many years? If you find yourself wondering as to an answer to this question, rest assured that we’ve got it covered.

Ultimately, one of the things most worth noting here is that Vaughan’s departing of his own accord. This is not some exit brought about by the show itself; instead, it seems like this had to with creative differences behind the scenes. In a new interview with Soap Opera Digest, here is what he had to say (per TVLine) on the subject:

“A lot of things [storyline-wise] that were said to me or promised to me never came to fruition … I didn’t feel like all of the things that were being told to me were being delivered. I felt like a glorified extra in everybody else’s storyline.”

When you are doing a multi-episode arc, it may feel okay to be a part in someone else’s story; odds are, the situation feels way different when you are with some other characters for years on end. You want to feel like you are making a big impact and a part of what is clearly a legendary show. Vaughan is one of a few actors who is leaving Days moving forward, with Kristian Alfonso being the most notable one on the list. This is a show that is clearly undergoing a shake-up; it remains to be seen how it will work, or of course what the future of the series is going to look like.

For the time being, what we know at least is this: Days of Our Lives will be back in production later this year. It’s following the lead of several others currently in production.

