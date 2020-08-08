The Chi season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Kiesha arrives back home







The Chi season 3 episode 8 is set to air this weekend on Showtime, and the journey of Kiesha is going to continue.

If you’ve been up to date on the show, then you know what the currently has been going through. She was only recently saved from her prison after the kidnapping, and after being gone for so long, she is not even remotely going to be the same person. She is struggling a lot with the idea of how to be safe … and if such a thing is really even possible in the first place.

In the new sneak peek below, you can get a slightly better sense of just what we’re talking about here. Kiesha is brought back to her old room, which looks and feels at least reasonably similar to what it did before she left. Yet, there is something about it that is undeniably different for her. She can’t view it the same way, and she struggles to handle the idea of being left along where theoretically, she could be kidnapped once again. That’s why she tries to block off access to her room with a chair, and while she grabs a pair of scissors and sits by her bed.

Moving forward, Kiesha’s journey is something that will probably play out just one episode at a time. We can’t imagine her getting better immediately, or even through the end of the season. We think that there’s a real awareness that she is going to need some time and space to figure some of this out. She eventually will need someone to talk to.

We would imagine that, from the writers’ point of view, the top priority here is going to be making this story feel as authentic as humanly possible. That will be the focus more so than just rushing to get some payoff.

