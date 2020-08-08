Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Week 1 Veto players







Who are the week 1 Veto players within the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house? For those of you who are curious, we come bearing new details!

Let’s start things off with a reminder of nominations, in the event you did not know — Head of Household Cody put Keesha and Kevin on the block. While we think Keesha is the likely target at the moment, things are still early within the game and there is still plenty of room for things to change.

So obviously Cody, Keesha, and Kevin are playing in the Veto today, and the first thing that we heard Keesha say was that she was the only woman competing in this. Then, we got the other names — Tyler, Enzo, and Ian. The odd one here is that Kevin for whatever reason picked Enzo, even though we know full well that Enzo isn’t going to be super-loyal to him under any real circumstance. Kevin has to win this for himself, since we don’t see Ian trying to do much of anything else. Nicole Anthony could end up being the replacement nominee, mostly because she doesn’t appear to be super-into the core group at the moment. That could end up making her gravitate towards the Janelle/Kaysar side of the house. They’ve been talking with other players here and there, but this game is so messy right now that it’s hard to know for sure where everyone really stands.

The Veto Competition should be played later today; hopefully, more info will be out shortly!

