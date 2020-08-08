Love, Victor season 2 renewal official at Hulu; return date hopes







For everyone out there who loves Love, Victor, it turns out that there is going to be so much more to love coming up.

Today, Hulu confirmed that they are bringing the show, the follow-up to the popular Love, Simon movie, back for another season. This comes following what was a fairly success first run, and it should open the door to all sorts of storytelling on the series moving forward.

When Love, Victor first was announced, it was meant to be on Disney+ — after the fact, though, it moved over to Disney’s other streaming service. It feels like much more of a natural fit for it there, especially since this new home will allow them to be a bit edgier in their content and try some bigger creative swings. That is something that should’ve always been announced, but it was one of the limitations that came along with it being on Disney+ for its season 1 development.

Of course, don’t expect to see Love, Victor season 2 on Hulu at any point in the immediate future. It’s hard to any show to do much of anything when it comes to filming during the global health crisis — there is no reason to rush anything along and, at least for now, one of our hopes is that we’ll see the show premiere at some point in 2021. There’s a lot of room for flexibility — and obviously, not just when it comes to storytelling.

Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what co-showrunner Brian Tanen had to say about getting a chance to produce a new season at Hulu:

“For me, it’s a gigantic win that we are on Hulu moving forward. It opens our ability to tell more adult stories … We’d love to tell sexier stories. That’s going to be so much more exciting on a network like Hulu, which, since they’ve adopted us, have been so supportive of the show and incredible partners.”

