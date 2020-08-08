New Amsterdam season 3 spoilers: Tension with Max, Dr. Shin coming







There are a lot of important stories that New Amsterdam season 3 is going to be addressing when it airs on NBC this fall. Take, for starters, trying to address the global health crisis that is devastating hospitals all over the world. That has to be a part of the story, but it’s certainly not going to be the only part. There are a lot of loose ends to be tied up, whether it be the future of Floyd Reynolds or whether or not Dr. Shin (Daniel Dae Kim) will stick around and be romantically involved with Dr. Sharpe.

Is there going to be tension between Dr. Shin and Max, and while the former’s potential feelings for Helen play a role? There could be a lot of tension here, whether it be for reasons that Max isn’t willing to possibly admit or just differences in philosophy. For more on that, check out what executive producer/showrunner David Schulner had to say to TVLine:

“It’s definitely going to be a loaded relationship … Even if Sharpe wasn’t in the middle of it, their approach is completely opposite, and their philosophies about care are completely opposite. But [Dr. Shin] gets the job done, and it’s hard to argue with that.”

What we saw in Dr. Shin’s limited screen time in season 2 is that he takes a very specific approach to medicine — he doesn’t do anything more that he has to for his patients, mostly because he views this as his best chance at operating at a high level. He wants to ensure that he is focused and prepared, even if that means having a very strict pre-surgery routine and taking his time rather than rushing around.

The hope is that we’re going to have a chance to see New Amsterdam season 3 on the air later this year, though remember that nothing is confirmed and it could be some time before we find out for sure.

