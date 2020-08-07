Blue Bloods season 11: The ideal storylines for Maria Baez







There’s no doubt, at least for the time being, that Maria Baez is a very important part of the Blue Bloods world. She’s the longtime partner of Danny Reagan, she’s willing to challenge him if need be, and she also has a great sense of humor.

As we move towards season 11, we absolutely know that we’d like to see more of Baez when it comes to big storylines — and of course, we have plenty of ideas!

Family Dinner – This one is a no-brainer. Before the series ends, we want to see most of the familiar faces on this show attend one of them. She and Danny are partners, but also friends. Maybe she did something special for Frank that merited an invite! If nothing else, it would be fun to see her weigh in on a number of different topics all across the board.

More personal adversaries – We don’t necessarily mean here that Baez needs some sort of season-long Big Bad. However, it would be rather nice to see her face off against someone who she has some sort of backstory with. We want to know more about her early days on the force, or potentially even her training.

How could she work with other characters? – Seeing Eddie and Baez partner up for something could be incredibly fun — or, maybe Frank takes notice of her work for some special initiative. Danny would probably back her up for whatever sort of accolades could come her way.

The life beyond the job – We know that there isn’t a ton of time per episode to get into things away from work for Baez, but that doesn’t mean that we want the show to just avoid it altogether. The more we learn about her, the more excited we’ll be every time she is on-screen.

What do you want to see for Maria Baez on Blue Bloods season 11?

