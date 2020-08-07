Stargirl finale spoilers: Brec Bassinger teases enormous fight scene







The Stargirl finale is a mere matter of days away from arriving on The CW/DC Universe, and there is one word to describe it already: Epic. Just think of some of what’s out there at the moment! We know that we’re going to be seeing some big-time battles, and they’re coming after a full season of building up this epic showdown between the JSA and the ISA.

We’ll be honest — we still don’t quite know how they are going to be able to find their way through this. After all, Courtney Whitmore and her friends are still very much inexperienced when it comes to being superheroes. Yet, they are facing off against people who know and understand their abilities SO much better. On paper, it doesn’t seem like they are going to make it through this in one piece … but who knows? That mystery is probably a part of what makes things so exciting.

Without saying anything about the outcome of the fight, we can say this — it was a really exciting thing for the cast and crew to put together! For more, just take a look at what cast member Brec Bassinger had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

We had the best stunt team ever, and I have to mention all the hard work they put into it … It was just so fun finally having the whole team together. Throughout the season I’m recruiting different JSA members, but to finally get to all film this big, epic fight scene together, it was very full-circle and payoff for viewers, but also payoff for us personally.

What’s so great about this battle sequence is that it will set the bar high for everything that comes later, and that is something that a show like Stargirl needs to keep doing. The more they raise and amplify the stakes, the better off this show will be as a while. There may be challenges with the show moving to The CW full-time next season, but we’re interested to learn how they will make it work.

