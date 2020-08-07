Outlander season 6 spoilers: Show EP teases new Roger, Bree story







Today as a part of a virtual PaleyFest event, a number of Outlander cast and crew members gathered for a discussion. Think in terms of stars Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin, plus executive producers Matthew B. Roberts and Maril Davis.

For those of you looking for specifics on when season 6 could premiere on Starz, it’s still hard to say anything about that. Yet, we did get the sense that all of the cast is eager to get back to set, where they can continue to play these characters who they love so much.

Luckily, we did get some interesting story teases! Davis hinted that “something fun and new” will happen for Roger and Bree this season, so feel free to speculate away as to that! Meanwhile, Davis also added the following (per Deadline):

“Jamie and Claire, their love deepens, Roger and Brianna, they have their own journey… and Caitlin [O’Ryan] who plays Lizzie has a great story, and she’s such a great actress.”

So how are all of these characters going to recover from some of the trauma that they’ve been through? What causes them to be put through so much pain? That’s something that Roberts also described in the following terms:

“I think one of the things that we always dig into is that the Frasers and the MacKenzies put themselves out there … The reason why I think they are so affected by traumas, and all the turmoil that goes on in the era, is they put themselves out there; they try to help people, whether that’s people coming to the ridge, or them going out and trying to stop something. They put themselves out there, they put themselves at risk and inherently when you do that, you suffer.”

A big chunk of season 4 will revolve around these characters inching ever closer to the Revolutionary War, and they all have to use their collective knowledge of the present (and in some cases, the future) to ensure their survival. Season 6 will be different than any other, but the central themes of love and family will remain.

