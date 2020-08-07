Lucifer season 5 photos: Amenadiel, clowns, and Dan







We’re only a couple of weeks away now from the Lucifer season 5 premiere and based on the latest images, we’re going to see a lot of fun — but also a lot of chaos.

Also, clowns. A show like Lucifer needs to throw some clowns into the mix here and there.

The first image that is featured here revolves around Amendaiel in front of what looks to be a fun house, and there’s a lot of great contrast here. For starters, DB Woodside’s character looks as though he could really care less about where he is and then also what he is doing. He’s just standing there stoically, looking as though he is surveying his surroundings. Maybe he’s looking for someone … and we definitely don’t see him going there on his own accord.

Meanwhile, the other image that we’ve got at the moment shows off a pretty brutal confrontation, one that puts the character of Dan here in the spotlight more than anyone else. So what is going to be coming up for this character? We’re sure that he’s in an interesting spot now given that Lucifer may be gone in the early going and in general, all of the LAPD may be experiencing a certain degree of change. Maybe Dan will be less grumpy this season? It’s possible, but with this character, crankiness is his bread and butter.

Remember that Lucifer is going to air eight episodes in two weeks, and we’ll have to wait and see when the second half of the season is going to air.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Lucifer season 5?

