High Fidelity canceled at Hulu; no season 2 coming







For everyone out there who was excited to check out a season 2 of High Fidelity, we come bearing some bad news. The Hulu reboot of the classic movie has been canceled in what is, at least in our mind, a rather surprising move. This was a high-profile project with a big-name star in Zoe Kravitz at the center of it. Because of this, we had an inkling that it would be on the air for a certain period of time. Or, at the very least have another chance to tell more stories.

Yet, in the end it just wasn’t enough — Kravitz discussed the cancellation in a post on Instagram, one where she had the following to say:

“I wanna give a shout out to my #HighFidelity family … thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I’m in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us.”

In the end, it’s a bummer to see a show like this get canceled after such a short period of time, especially when it felt as though there could have been so much more good content that it was able to deliver. This was an entertaining show, but we have to imagine now that it is going to have a hard time finding a different home elsewhere. That doesn’t happen all that much with streaming platforms, and in general it felt as though High Fidelity should have had a nice, comfortable home for itself over on Hulu. In the end, not all things are just meant to last forever.

