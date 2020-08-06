The Flash season 7 poster puts Iris West-Allen front and center







Even though The Flash season 7 isn’t premiering until 2021, The CW is already starting its promotional push a little early!

If you look below, you can see a poster for the season that features Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen front and center. We know that there are those questioning why the poster isn’t focusing on The Flash itself, but there are two simple reasons in our mind.

1. Because of the way that season 6 ended, the future of Iris is very much up in the air. She was really at the center of the big cliffhanger, and we wonder what all of the time in the Mirror-verse has really done to her. (Also, Patton had a fantastic performance during this arc.)

2. In general, The CW isn’t necessarily pushing the title characters in these posters right now. For example, Supergirl has one that is out there right now revolving around Dreamer as opposed to Kara Danvers herself. We expect that all of these Arrowverse shows will release some more posters over the course of the coming weeks.

In the end, these posters are just meant to be fun, super-stylized teases for what’s coming up. Filming hasn’t even started yet! Production for The Flash should begin in the weeks ahead, and maybe later this year there will be something more in the way of an actual trailer. For now, we’re just glad The CW is getting the word out. The delay gives them some flexibility so that they can operate on the side of caution during what is such a crazy, unprecedented time.

The one last thing we’ll say is this — hopefully “2021” really means January. We don’t want to be forced to wait too long after that to start to get some new episodes…

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Flash season 7?

Heroes will be reborn. #TheFlash Season 7 is coming 2021 to The CW! pic.twitter.com/oisZahYQ6W — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) August 6, 2020

