Outlander notes: Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish book release date!







In today’s edition of Outlander notes, we come bearing a big message from Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish!

Today, the two actors confirmed that their upcoming book Clanlands, which is based on their journey around Scotland filming Men in Kilts, is going to be available worldwide on November 3. You can get some more news on the subject over here, including how to pre-order the book in different parts of the world. (We know there have been a lot of questions about that.)

Meanwhile, it has also now been confirmed that Outlander author Diana Gabaldon is going to be writing the foreword for the book

Meanwhile, it has also now been confirmed that Outlander author Diana Gabaldon is going to be writing the foreword for the book, and she had the following to say in a statement that went out as a part of the book’s email newsletter:

‘I’m so pleased to announce that Sam and Graham have invited me to write the foreword for their Clanlands book! This will be my great pleasure to do – as soon as I stop laughing at the manuscript…’

Obviously, an endorsement from Diana is a fantastic thing for the book, as she really is the woman who started it all for Outlander fans. This book should be quite fun! We’d love to think that the November 3 release date could be tied to when Men in Kilts premieres, but there is no confirmation as to when it’s starting on Starz. Our hope is that it will be there before the end of the year at least, since we want to see some of these adventures that we’ve heard so much about! This show has that rare opportunity to be both entertaining and also educational, especially for those of us in America who don’t know so much about Scottish history.

Meanwhile, we know that Diana has her own book coming up soon — the ninth in the series, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone. There’s no particular release date for it yet.

