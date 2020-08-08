Coroner episode 2 spoilers: What’s next for Serinda Swan, cast?







Want to get some more news in regards to Coroner episode 2? The Canadian drama continues its run on The CW next week, and you will get a chance to see a much deeper look at Jenny and all of the other characters.

The broadcast of this show on American TV is interesting — it first aired on CBC a good while back, and as a matter of fact, the second season’s already aired there, as well. The show got off to decent-enough ratings stateside with over 700,000 live viewers, so we’re interested in seeing whether or not this leads to it getting more episodes north of the border. The extra business can’t hurt, and it is a hybrid in some ways between a crime drama and a medical show. Odds are, you know already how popular those two genres are … a combination of the two should be something that goes over quite well with a lot of people out there.

For some specifics on the story’s future, but sure to check out both the trailer and the Coroner episode 2 synopsis below:

STARTING OVER – When Jenny (Serinda Swan) is called to a luxe condo to investigate the death of a cannabis mogul, she enters an alternate world where nothing is as it seems. As she and Detective McAvoy (Roger Cross) get closer to the truth, Jenny’s life is put in imminent danger. Meanwhile, Jenny and her son Ross (Ehren Kassam) get a fresh start in a different house further away from the city, leaving them both to contend with the family’s loss. And when Jenny crosses paths with her handsome and enigmatic one-night stand, Liam (Eric Bruneau), she realizes all the ways she must deal with being a widow, good and bad. Also starring Nicholas Campbell, Tamara Podemski, Graeme Jokic, Lovell Adams-Gray, Andy McQueen and Kiley May. Adrienne Mitchell directed the episode written by Waneta Storms (#102). Original airdate 8/12/2020. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

