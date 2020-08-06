The 100 season 7: Is Ivana Milicevic leaving? Is Diyoza dead?







We knew that there were going to be a number of casualties throughout The 100 season 7. Yet, the one tonight was not one that we immediately expected. It was the end of the road for Diyoza, a character who has come such a long way since her earlier days on the show. She’s had a turnaround, a chance to alter perception, and in the end, a memorable exit that allows her to define her overall legacy. She was able to sacrifice herself for the sake of her daughter, a worthy exit that a lot of people can easily get behind.

So what did the person behind this role have to say about this story, and the way she found out she was leaving? Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what Ivana Milicevic had to say about her character’s demise:

Jason always calls you to tell you that you’re going to die. So he called me and explained what was going to happen, and I said, “Of course! This is beautiful. This is perfect. Thank you. I’m ready to go.” I think it’s an amazingly beautiful — literally and story-wise — death for Diyoza. It was really fitting, and I was really honored to have such a good one.

Obviously, The 100 is a show where characters die and die often, and we can’t say that we’re even remotely shocked that this is the way that things went. Yet, her death will create a ripple effect, both emotionally and in terms of the sequence of events.

So where do things go from here? Well, for starters, we only have a handful of episodes left. With that in mind, you should be prepared for just about everything. There will probably be more deaths coming, so you probably better be prepared for that in some shape or form.

What did you think about the events of the latest episode of The 100?

