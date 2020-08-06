Big Brother 22 All-Stars cast: Ian Terry, Da’Vonne Rogers, & more







Today, CBS confirmed the entirety of the Big Brother 22 All-Stars cast and, in general, there was a lot to be excited about here! We have sixteen contestants from a wide array of seasons, and all of them are coming onto the show with a pretty simple goal: Doing their best in order to snag the grand prize.

Below, you can get a sense of all of the players taking part in this season!

Janelle Pierzina, season 6 and All-Stars – One of the most iconic challenge performers of all time. Few people are stronger when it comes to competitions.

Kaysar Ridha, season 6 and All-Stars – A fan favorite, but also someone who hasn’t done super-great in past iterations.

Dani Briones, season 8 and 13 – The first two seasons, the focus at first was the relationship she had with her father. This time around, she gets to play for herself.

Keesha Smith, season 10 – A fantastic and fun houseguest whose birthday remains legendary in BB circles.

Memphis Garrett, season 10 – He was Dan’s right-hand man for a big chunk of his first season … will he be able to get a good alliance going again?

Kevin Campbell, season 11 – A smart, strategic, and incredibly underrated player. We’re very-much curious to see how he fares here.

Enzo Palumbo, season 12 – The “Meow Meow” from the Brigade, and also a potentially dangerous social player.

Ian Terry, season 14 – Hey, he beat Dan Gheesling — he’s got the credentials to do very well in this environment.

Cody Calafiore, season 16 – He was Derrick’s right-hand man, and known for a huge blunder at the end of the season.

Nicole Franzel, season 16 and 18 – She’s already won this game once, so we wouldn’t underestimate her this time around.

Da’Vonne Rogers, season 17 and 18 – Easily one of the most entertaining players out there, and someone with a lot to prove.

Christmas Abbott, season 19 – After suffering a terrible injury her first go-around, this is a chance to show a different side.

Bayleigh Dayton, season 20 – She’s coming off of The Challenge, and because of that, her reality TV experience and competitiveness should be clear.

Tyler Crispen, season 20 – One of the most notable players on the cast, and a guy who came very close to winning.

David Alexander, season 21 – He’s a surprise inclusion given that he was the first boot. Yet, he was very much perceptive of his fellow players.

Nicole Anthony, season 21 – An extremely likable fan favorite who is very-much capable of being a strong player this time.

