Big Brother 22 All-Stars: What time to live feeds begin?







For everyone who hasn’t heard, tonight isn’t just the premiere of Big Brother 22 All-Stars — it also marks the beginning of the live feeds on CBS! This means that you’re going to have a chance to watch everything play out in real time in terms of the game.

Rest assured, we’ll be covering the feeds daily in written and video form, but if you want to follow along by watching them, know you’ll have a chance to … provided that you are willing to stay up extremely late.

As of right now, the plan is for the feeds to start at 11:30 p.m. Pacific time, or 2:30 a.m. Eastern. The reason for this is that the show wants us to make it through the two-hour premiere no matter where we are in the country. From there, it could be all-systems-go for the rest of this crazy season. We know that this has been one of the strangest and most challenging versions of the show to put together yet and in that way, it’s a miracle that we are getting more Big Brother at all. Nonetheless, we’re happy to have it and eager to find out more in terms of the cast and how everything is going to evolve. The feeds are always our favorite part of the experience, given that this is when you’re really able to see everything come alive and watch the strategic wheels turn.

Let’s just hope that the feeds for this season live up to our expectations!

