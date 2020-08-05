The Alienist season 3: Are there any plans for it to happen?







As we approach the end of The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, doesn’t it make a good bit of sense to wonder about season 3? It’s definitely something that is on our mind … and we’re sure the minds of others reading this article, as well.

Technically, there may not be a need to do any additional seasons of the show, mostly because this series mostly consists of self-contained stories. There’s a reason why season 2 has its own subtitle — it may have some of the same characters, but it’s a contained story. A season 3 probably wouldn’t be called The Alienist season 3, and a different subtitle would be tacked onto the name.

For the time being, it seems as though season 3 is going to be a proposition the creative team will figure out down the line. Speaking (via Deadline), show executive producer Stuart Carolan said the following about how they are looking forward:

“We need to wait for Caleb Carr to write a third book … My understanding is that he is writing a third book so you just have to wait and see.”

With this in mind, the question then becomes whether or not TNT wants more. Odds are, you’re going to be waiting a while if a third book isn’t out there as of yet. Meanwhile, the question then becomes whether or not the lower ratings for season 2 end up hurting the show’s future. Long hiatuses can damage a series’ momentum, and with cable having a hard time retaining viewers these days, there’s no guarantee that a third season will match the numbers of season 2.

For now, our suggestion is to just enjoy The Alienist while we have it — there will be time in order to figure out the future down the road. TNT may not even be in a hurry to make a decision.

Do you want to see The Alienist season 3 transpire at TNT in some form?

