Siren canceled; season 4 not happening at Freeform







There’s some bad news coming out today when it comes to Siren and, unfortunately, the mermaid drama is being sent out to sea.

Today, Freeform announced that they are ending Siren after three seasons, leaving viewers everywhere on what is a pretty infuriating cliffhanger that left open all sorts of questions for the future. While the third season did suffer some ratings declines, we still had some hope that there could be at least one more season produced. The show did have a viable streaming partner in Hulu and an audience all over the world.

So why in the world would the network cancel one of their most-popular shows? Well, it’s not that foreign to them — they did this previously with Shadowhunters, as well. It’s probably due to a combination of lower ratings but then also the cost, as Siren was one of their more expensive shows due to the special effects and a number of the challenging shoots that they had to. Most cancellations out there have to do with money and with that, we can’t say that we are altogether shocked by this one.

Is it possible now that a season 4 will happen for Siren elsewhere? We can’t fully rule it out, since Hulu would feel like a prime candidate given the streaming deal already there and then also the relationship that both it and Freeform have with parent company Disney. Yet, we also feel like if it was going to move over to Hulu, wouldn’t they have just announced that rather than a cancellation? Fan campaigns can certainly work, so everyone out there who is upset should certainly do their part to rally around the show in hopes of trying to save it.

