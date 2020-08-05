The 100 season 7 episode 11 spoilers: Bellamy’s tale in ‘Etherea’







For everyone out there looking for answers on Bellamy Blake, next week’s The 100 season 7 episode 11 will provide them. This is an episode entitled “Etherea” that will offer up a chance to explore where he is, what he’s been up to, but then also whether or not we will see him have a favorable endgame.

No doubt, this has been a weird season for Bellamy, given that the character has been MIA for big chunks of the story and also presumed dead by some. This will be a chance to hopefully tie up one of the biggest loose ends, given that we’d like to see more of a unified story as we build towards the series finale. After all, there are only a handful of episodes left at this point! We don’t want the very end of the show to be spent jumping around from one place to the next, never quite sure as to where things are going to land at any given moment.

Want a few more details on what lies ahead now? Then be sure to check out the full The 100 season 7 episode 11 synopsis:

BELLAMY – Where in the universe is Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley)? Eliza Taylor, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Aprill Winney directed the episode written by Jeff Vlaming (#710). Original airdate 8/12/2020.

Before we get to the end of this episode, hopefully all related to Bellamy will be revealed. We know that this synopsis isn’t exactly great when it comes to handing down a wide array of details, but it’s not like we really expected it to, either. This is probably going to be a partially new normal as we get to the end of the series.

