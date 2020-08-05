The Oval season 2 filming officially begins at Tyler Perry’s studio







The Oval season 2 is probably not going to premiere for some time still, but work is definitely going on behind the scenes.

According to a new report from Deadline, production on the latest batch of episodes for the BET series kicked off yesterday, and our hope is that we’ll have a chance to see all sorts of good, dramatic stuff happen involving these characters at the White House. Executive producer/master-of-everything Tyler Perry has instituted a very particular method for making this season happen, one that is similar to his other BET series in Sistas. Everyone is being insulated in a bubble-like environment at his Atlanta studios, where they will work and stay for the duration of the production. New episodes are going to be filmed at a rapid pace, and production will be done in just a matter of weeks. Everyone has been tested and quarantined prior to being on set, and there will still be a number of other important measures to ensure the safety of the cast and crew.

Is this going to be a method of doing things that some other shows will look at employing? We think that they’ll want to, but few shows have access to the same identical resources that Perry does with both Sistas and The Oval. Not all of them have the quick turnaround time, or a studio that can be insulated in this particular way. It is something that may be considered more depending on how long the global health crisis lasts, but we’re not at a point at the moment where we’re seeing a lot of people implement something like this for scripted television.

Ultimately, we imagine BET will have more news on The Oval season 2 later this year, well after production wraps on these episodes.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to The Oval

What do you want to see when it comes to The Oval season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: BET.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







