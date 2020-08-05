Big Brother 22 All-Stars: See the new front of the house!







Today, Big Brother 22 All-Stars is finally premiering on CBS! It’s been quite a long wait, but hopefully all of the fun of the game will make it very-much worthwhile.

We know that there are a lot of things that are changing for the season. There are strict rules for the crew in light of the global health crisis, and within the house you have a new design that is really all about celebrating the past. Even the outside of the house has changed, as evidenced by the photo below from show host Julie Chen.

For those wondering, this isn’t a totally new house. This is just a different design out in front of a redesigned version of the old set. The producers just like to shake things up a little bit and this version seems to be especially bright and modern. It’s going to need to stand out more than ever given the fact that there will be no audience for any of the live shows, so the energy and feel within the studio will be a little bit different.

Before the season starts, let’s remember to give a lot of credit to the crew this season — a lot of people are going to be forced to spend a long period of time away from their families for the sake of their job, plus also working within color-coded pods. There are a lot of extra precautions being taken in order to ensure safety, and we hope that the season goes off without a hitch and that everyone can remain safe.

