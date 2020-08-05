All Rise season 2 spoilers: Lindsey Gort promoted to series regular







When All Rise season 2 premieres on CBS over the coming months, you are going to have a chance to see more of Lindsey Gort.

Per a new report coming in from Deadline, Gort will be coming back as Amy Quinn as a series regular — meaning that she’ll be credited and appear, more than likely, in the vast majority of episodes. She was already in a big chunk of the first season, and her promotion is something that often happens in a second-year show. There are often recurring players early on who writers/producers try out, and they often end up getting a larger role after the fact.

All Rise is entering its second season as one of the few shows out there to already tackle the global health crisis, as they filmed a virtual episode earlier this year using a wide array of different technologies. We’re sure that the pandemic will still be a storyline, but they may also look at social justice and some other current events, as well. This is a show that has a real ability to tackle all sorts of important issues, and we hope that there will be opportunities to reach viewers who are looking for different perspectives.

In addition to All Rise, some of Gort’s other notable TV credits include episodes of Lucifer and then also an important role on The CW’s The Carrie Diaries. There is no specific premiere date for season 2 of the legal drama — as is the case with most things in the world right now, we’re going to need to take somewhat of a cautious approach. Whenever it is safe for everyone to go back properly is when we can get a better full idea.

