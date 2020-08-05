Courtney Hope leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, Sally Spectra role







After being a part of The Bold and the Beautiful since 2017, it seems as though it’s the end of the road for Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra.

In a new post on Instagram, Hope revealed the news that she is done with the CBS daytime drama … at least for the time being. We don’t necessarily think that she is ruling out any appearances down the road, but that’s going to be up to producers. Her exit comes via a storyline decision, so you have to just take a wait-and-see approach with all of this.

Check out all of Hope’s message below:

“An abrupt ending to a monumental journey … The last three years have been amazing, and though I do not know what the future holds this chapter of Sally has sadly come to an end. I love my [B&B] cast and crew and will miss everyone dearly, but await the day we may all play again. Some things are out of our control, and I thank the fans for your support through it all!”

The story for Sally ended earlier this week with her being asked to depart, so in that way, it makes sense. Yet, was there a chance that she could have redeemed herself? Could things have turned around? These are the questions that you often have to wonder.

In general, departures on soaps tend to hit especially hard for a number of different reasons, with one of the biggest ones being that you become so attached to people over seeing them over the years. There are so many episodes and there is such a community that forms on-set and off. Yet, there have been so many departures in general involving soaps over the past few weeks, and that’s a trend that we do hope is eventually reversed in some form.

What do you think about Courtney Hope leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

Did you want to see something more for Sally down the road? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also stick around for some other news.

